Pietersen: Sharks players must use Munster clash to ‘show Rassie’ what they can do

The coach said good performances from five Springboks for the Sharks would show Rassie Erasmus they wanted to be in his matchday 23.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen called on his players selected in the latest Springbok squad to use their last URC game before the November internationals to good effect, showing Rassie Erasmus why he picked them.

The Sharks face Munster in Limerick in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday night (kick-off 7.30pm) before the five Springboks in the side join Erasmus’ 37-man squad for the four remaining Nations Championship matches in Europe.

Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Ethan Hooker and Edwill van der Merwe join the national setup again, while uncapped Emmanuel Tshituka is set to play his first Test after featuring for the SA A in June.

Sharks loose forward Vincent Tshituka drops out of the Bok squad, while Zekhethelo Siyaya misses out on selection despite four similarly-aged youngsters getting the nod.

Pietersen said he was disappointed Siyaya missed out, but called on the 20-year-old and others in the Sharks team to use a challenging clash against Munster – an away fixture the Sharks have never won – to showcase what they can do.

‘Show what you can do’

“From a player’s point of view, you obviously want to play for the national team. I think it’s a great opportunity against Munster to show your ability and that you want to be in the match 23,” Pietersen said.

“I think that will be the mindset going into the Munster game, to show Rassie that you want to be in the match 23.

“To do that, you have to perform against Munster, show what you can do. Most of them have a reputation, a name behind them. So you want to play to your name and not let yourself down.”

Pietersen named Nick Hatton as captain in the wake of André Esterhuizen’s ankle injury.

With fellow centre Jurenzo Julius also injured (hamstring), Hooker moves from wing to outside centre in his 50th Sharks game.

Young Sharks loose trio up for Munster stalwarts

Pietersen was not concerned that his young starting loose trio (Matt Romao, 21, Manu Tshituka, 26, and Hatton, 23) may have to front up to the likes of Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes, who have each been at Munster for several years with hundreds of caps.

“Munster have been together for a long time. They have more experience and cohesion than us. Our loose trio have a good connection. They played well against Cardiff, which had a good loose trio also, very strong on the ball.

“What a great challenge for them to test themselves against some of the best.”