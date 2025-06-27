‘No need to risk Siya now,’ says Boks’ Stick ahead of Barbarians match

The Boks will now be led by experienced centre Jesse Kriel.

Regular Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his replacement Marco van Staden at the team’s captain’s run ahead of their match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes captain Siya Kolisi would have been fit and ready to face the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, but that it wasn’t worth the risk in their opening match of the season.

The game is also a non-Test against the famed invitational side, and with a long season ahead, which includes the incoming series against Italy and Georgia, the Rugby Championship and the end-of-year tour, it just wouldn’t have made sense to risk exacerbating what seems to be a minor niggle.

Stalwart outside centre Jesse Kriel thus takes up the Bok reins for the first time, with the coaching leadership fully behind his abilities to lead the team.

“We tried to give Siya the best opportunity to recover from a stiff neck that has been niggling him, but in the end we decided there was no need to take any risks and it made it easier for us that we had someone like Jesse ready to step in and lead the team,” explained Stick at Friday’s pre-match presser.

“Chances are, by the time we get to the kick-off of the game, Siya’s neck will have probably loosened. But a player has to be 100% whenever we play and whoever we play against, so we gave him some time to be ready and in the end had to make a decision.

“We have full confidence in Jesse as a captain as he has always been there as one of the leadership figures within the team.”

Hard work rewarded

Although Kriel won’t become the 67th official captain of the Springboks due to it not being an official Test against the BaaBaas, as they are affectionately known, Stick said that it was due to his relentless hard work that he would be receiving the leadership honour.

“He didn’t see it coming, but there’s one thing that I enjoy about how we operate in our system. Players, they train and they work hard to be in the team first before they become captains,” explained Stick.

“That’s one thing that I enjoy about Jesse. Even if he’s not in the match 23, he always puts in the work and he always makes sure that he helps the team.

“He has always been there as one of our leaders. I’m excited to see Jesse’s leadership skills. He has always been there, vocally and leading by example. So, for him to lead the team is great.”

Looking at the Barbarians, Stick said the Boks are in for a massive battle, with them well known for their exciting, expansive play and that it would be the perfect challenge first up to prepare the team for the rest of their international campaign.

“They have players with that X-factor and many leaders in their team as well. Given the fact that it is tough to analyse them, we feel this is exactly the type of test we need to start off the international season,” said Stick.

“This obviously means our players have to make wise decisions on the field, and given the calibre of their players, we know it’s going to be a challenging match.”