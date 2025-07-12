It’s special to be back home with the Springboks — Mzwandile Stick

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is happy that the Springboks are playing in front of fans in his home town once again.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, was emtional when describing his happiness about the Boks playing in front of fans in Gqeberha once again. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was emotional at the pre-match press briefing on Friday afternoon when explaining how special it is for the city of Gqeberha to host the Springboks once again, when they take on Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The last time the Boks were in the city was in 2021 when they battled it out in two matches against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, but due to it still being during the Covid pandemic, those games were played behind closed doors.

Thus, the last time the Boks played in front of their fans in Gqeberha was all the way back in 2018 when they took on Australia in the Rugby Championship, and Stick said that it will be a very special moment to see the crowd once again this weekend.

“It is very special for me. I am who I am because of the opportunities I was given here. There have been many tough times for rugby in this region (Eastern Cape) and they have no franchise representing them, but the people are hungry for rugby,” said Stick.

“I know just how passionate about rugby the people of the Eastern Cape are, so it is very special for us to be playing here.

“I remember what it was like when we were last here in 2021. We played against Argentina and because of Covid the stands were empty. But there will be a big and appreciative crowd on Saturday and it will be a great vibe.”

Up their game

After a comfortable but underwhelming 42-24 win over the Italians in the opening Test at Loftus last week, Stick explained that the Boks would be looking to up their game against a young and passionate Italian side that will be hunting an upset.

“Last week was our second game, but our first test match. In the first half, the intensity was good and that was one of our main focuses, but we were disappointed in the second half, we didn’t follow up nicely,” said Stick.

“In the second half, the Italians played well and I think a lot of people have now seen how much they have grown under their new coaching staff. Like in the Six Nations, they are now pushing teams like Ireland for the full 80 minutes and they are a very physical team with a well-organized kicking game.”

The Boks have made a slew of changes for this weekend’s clash, with just four players surviving from last weekend’s starting 15, while three debutants have been named on the bench, but Stick believes that the side named is strong enough to win.

“We trust all the players in our squad, and every player in the team deserves their spot,” explained Stick.

“We have also always emphasised the importance of building squad depth, and while some of the players had a chance against the Barbarians and are getting another chance this week, others are receiving their first opportunity.

“Every player knows what our focus is and what needs to be done, so hopefully we can go out there and do the job.”