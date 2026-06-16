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‘If I get an opportunity, it will be awesome’ – Paul de Villiers

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

16 June 2026

12:45 pm

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Exciting talent Paul de Villiers is expected to be unleashed by the Springboks in their match against the Barbarians on Saturday.

Paul de Villiers

Rising talent Paul de Villiers would be happy to play for either the Springboks or SA ‘A’. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

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Rising loose forward talent Paul de Villiers is just eager to get on the field this weekend, regardless of whether it is for the Springboks or SA ‘A’ team, when they take on the Barbarians and Zimbabwe respectively, in Gqeberha.

The 23-year-old De Villiers enjoyed a breakout season for the Stormers this season, which saw him become a regular in the team, and his impressive form has seen him rewarded by getting into the Bok mix.

It is highly likely that he will feature for the Boks against the BaaBaas in the main match on Saturday, but at worst he will turn out for the SA A side against their African neighbours, and he is excited to show what he can do.

“If I get an opportunity this weekend, it will be awesome, regardless of which team I play for. My focus isn’t on taking someone else’s role. It’s about continuing to do what got me here and working hard on the things I do well,” said De Villiers when comparisons were made between him and Kwagga Smith, who is injured.

“Whether it’s against the Barbarians or Zimbabwe, I’m just excited to get onto the field, contribute to the system and do my best for the team.”

Learnings

De Villiers was part of both Bok alignment camps in the build-up to the international season, and said that being part of the training camp has been great for his growth, and he has been able to learn a lot from the other players in the group.

“It’s only been a week, but it’s been awesome. We’ve got outstanding players in the squad who I am learning from,” said De Villiers.

“I learned a lot from watching top players at the breakdown, and I am still learning right now from guys like Siya (Kolisi), Siba (Mahashe) and Emmanuel (Tshituka), the sixes in the squad. I have stuff I bring to the table, but Siya adds things I can learn, so it is good to listen, watch, and learn.”

De Villiers was also asked about the step-up from franchise rugby with the Stormers to his first taste of an international system with the Springboks, and added that it was incredibly intense.

“The training standards are a massive thing. You’re competing against Springboks and against guys who want to be here,” explained De Villiers.

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“That lifts the intensity of a normal training session to another level. It’s a senior environment and a national team, so naturally the standards and expectations are higher.

“We’re sitting here because the coaches saw what we did for our franchises. They just expect us to keep doing that and work even harder.”

The Springbok and SA A squads for the double header will be named on Tuesday afternoon.

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Siya Kolisi Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Stormers rugby team

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