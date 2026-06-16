‘Not the perfect scenario’: Injuries force Springboks to test lock depth

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said he was, however, confident that youngsters and fringe players coming through

This international season provides a unique opportunity to test the depth of South Africa’s lock department, with widespread injuries and the unavailability of two Bulls players in the first weekend of matches.

This could prove crucial in the build-up to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, said Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids.

Davids was speaking on Monday ahead of their non-Test against the Barbarians and SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Springboks adapt

The teams for these games, to be announced on Tuesday, will be without RG Snyman, Ruan Venter and Salmaan Moerat, who are all out with long-term injuries, while Eben Etzebeth is expected to be fit in time for the opening Nations Championship match against England on 4 July.

Jean Kleyn should also return in the following weeks.

Bulls locks Ruan Nortjé and Cobus Wiese will also miss the Barbarians and Zimbabwe games as their URC final against Leinster will be played the day before.

“It’s not the perfect scenario when you lose so many locks,” Davids said.

“But in this environment, it is very important to adapt. We have learned over the years that we’ve got so many quality players in the country.”

He said it was sad when a player was injured, but that opened the door for several uncapped players and U20 rising stars now in the Springbok camp.

“It’s a good time for these players to get exposure, an opportunity to compete at this level.

“I can [confidently] say that the way the guys have slotted in, filling those positions, how the senior guys have assisted the players coming in, I think we’ve adapted well.

“We are looking forward to how these young players can make the step up and impose themselves on this opposition at this level.”

Why Smith joined the squad right after Van Heerden

He said uncapped Stormers lock Adré Smith joining the squad just days after uncapped teammate Ruben van Heerden did as an injury replacement for Moerat, was a tactical decision.

“We know that Ruben is a player who can make good calls [in lineout]. In the absence of guys like [recently injured] Lood de Jager and those guys, he can fulfil a good role there. He showed he can do it at the Stormers.

“Adré is more of a 4 lock who brings that ‘grunt’ to the team in terms of his physicality and what he showed when he played for the Stormers.”

Davids said Smith, along with Van Heerden and flanker Vincent Tshituka, ensured there would be enough coverage for different roles in the lineout.

“When you get new players, you get a player with a different kind of profile. That is where you can be creative and try to expand or do things differently in the way you play.

“Anything can happen this year in terms of injuries and it’s important to have a clear understanding position-wise, in terms of where do we lie with players who can possibly go through to the World Cup.

“And if something happens, who will be the second, third, fourth guy in line that we might create opportunities to make sure that when something happens, there is enough experience gained in a year like this to prepare.”