Springbok Cameron Hanekom says nine-month injury lay-off gave him mental strength

The loose forward said he thought his career was 'basically over' after tearing his hamstring. Now he's living his Springbok dream.

As difficult as his lengthy injury lay-off was, it helped Springbok loose forward Cameron Hanekom develop mental fortitude.

Now the 24-year-old rising star is set to have a breakout international season after a decent showing in South Africa’s Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Hanekom was moved into the starting XV from the bench after late injuries to Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth necessitated a reshuffle.

He also had to play seven flanker instead of his usual position, eighthman. But he made a few good carries and harried England at the breakdown before he was replaced after 45 minutes.

In the end, the Springboks scored seven tries to England’s three, winning the game 45-21 and topping the Southern Hemisphere log.

Hanekom returns to Bok picture

The rising Bulls star earned one Test cap against Wales in November 2024.

He returned to the United Rugby Championship and was named URC Next-Gen Player of the Season before tearing his hamstring in the Bulls’ semi-final victory over the Sharks in 2025.

The injury was meant to last four to six months, but Hanekom, by his own admission, exacerbated the situation in his rehabilitation and extended the recovery to nine months.

That meant missing the entire 2025/26 international season.

However, after returning in the 13th round of the URC, Hanekom produced a string of impressive performances for the Bulls, helping them win eight of their next 10 matches.

Their only defeats came against Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup round of 16 and Leinster in the URC final, where Hanekom was one of the Bulls’ few standout performers.

‘I thought my career was basically over’

“Getting injured in that URC semi-final, I thought my career was basically over. That is how it felt at the time,” Hanekom said.

“It was heartbreaking as a youngster still trying to climb through the ranks, getting opportunities, getting into the Springbok setup at that time.

“Getting it taken away in one clean sweep was quite hard to take in at the beginning but there is definitely a bigger picture and plan for everybody on earth.”

He said the greatest challenge when injured is the mental battle. There were good days and bad days.

“It was mostly my fault,” he said of the injury extension.

“I was trying to do too much extra to get myself back faster and get confidence going, and I tore it a little bit again after six months.

“At that time it was dark and difficult but look where I am now. Even if you are knocked down seven times, you stand back up each time. You keep on going and eventually the wheel will turn.”

Hanekom said he is now at peace with his hamstring, which still hurts when he sits for long periods. In fact, the discomfort left after surgery is “nice” in that it challenges him mentally that all is in fact well.

“I keep on going. If it breaks again, then it has to. I don’t want to leave any regrets out there.”