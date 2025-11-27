Springbok team to face Wales: Reinach hits 50 as Rassie opts for 7/1 bench split

The world champions will be without a number of key first-choice players who've returned to their franchises and clubs.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look team minus several first-choice players for the side’s final match of their European tour, against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Boks are without up to 12 players who’ve been released to their clubs and franchises ahead of the resumption of the United Rugby Championship, and other leagues, this weekend around the world.

The unavailable players are Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Edwill van der Merwe.

Erasmus’ team have so far beaten Japan, France, Italy and Ireland on tour.

Siya Kolisi will captain a side that is far from second-string and includes Ethan Hooker on the wing, André Esterhuizen at inside centre, Morné van den Berg at scrumhalf, Franco Mostert at blindside flank, and Johan Grobbelaar at hooker.

Erasmus has also opted to go into the match with a 7/1 bench split between forwards and backs.

The bench includes Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Kwagga Smith and the sole back, Cobus Reinach, who’ll earn a 50th Test cap should he join the action.

‘Settled combinations’

“We knew from the outset that we would lose players for this match due to their club commitments, and we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve selected,” said Erasmus.

“We’ve been rotating our players throughout the year, and this group has been together for close to five weeks, so many of these combinations are fully settled, while others, such as Zachary and Asenathi, have shown what they are capable of this season, and we are excited that they will receive another chance to play.

“I’d like to thank the provincial unions and clubs who released these players to represent the country this weekend, so we could field a strong side capable of finishing off our November tour on a high note.”

Erasmus added: “We’ve used a total of 49 players in Test matches this season, which is a testament to the depth we have been developing with an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff (15-1):

Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach