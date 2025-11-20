Cheslin Kolbe ‘up’ for Ireland’s strong aerial game

The Springbok wing believes Ireland have always been strong in the air, as seen in their thrashing of Australia last weekend.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe says he is ready for Ireland’s strong aerial game.

The flyer has been excellent in the air for South Africa in recent years, with fellow backline players such as Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi and, more recently, Ethan Hooker lifting the Bok aerial game to new heights.

Kolbe said the art of defending, or chasing, high balls has become a trend the world over, and Ireland is no different. They also shone in the air when they thrashed Australia 46-19 at Aviva Stadium last week.

Australia-born Mack Hansen’s hat-trick of tries inside half an hour of the first half inspired Ireland’s win. Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw also scored tries while Same Prendergast and Jack Crowley slotted five conversions, a penalty and a drop-goal between them for the hosts.

Owning the sky

The Springboks have not beaten Ireland under coach Rassie Erasmus, and have not won in Ireland since 2012.

Kolbe saw the high ball as a decisive battle in the key fixture – Ireland’s last match of the year. It was also their last chance to climb from fourth in the world rankings and secure a better position for the 2027 World Cup group stages.

“Rugby has changed a lot. Kicking has become a big weapon to all teams and fairly so. It helps us as well, how we want to play,” the Springbok wing said.

“Just watching their (Ireland’s) past few games, their kicking game has not improved. It has always been there for them, but they are capitalising a lot on getting into the air and those lost balls that create scraps. They have been more desperate than the other teams to win those opportunities.”

He said that while he loved running with the ball, he had worked hard on his kicking and his ability under the high ball since his 2018 debut.

“It’s going to be a challenge again, but it is just one that you need to adapt and chase so you can have a positive impact for the team at the end of the day.

“Whether that’s getting into the air, making a tackle, chasing lost causes, it’s all to benefit the team we play for. That’s how we see it and how the coaches coach us.”

Kolbe ‘super excited’ about Springbok nominations

On the matter of his teammates, Kolbe applauded his three compatriots Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche who were all nominated for the World Rugby 15s Player of the Year Award.

“I am super excited for all three of them,” Kolbe said. “All three of them are forwards so that says a lot about how we have done through the year. They don’t get the credit they deserve. Well done to them.”

Last year, Kolbe was nominated but lost out to Du Toit, who became the first South African to win it twice, after walking away with it in 2019.

This year, Ethan Hooker, who made his Springbok debut against Italy in July, and now has seven Test caps to his name, has also been nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

