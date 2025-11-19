Taking chances will give Boks the edge against Ireland, says Kolbe

The Springbok wing points out that SA-Ireland matches are always close, referring to Ireland's six victories in the last 10 encounters.

Cheslin Kolbe believes that when the Springboks take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday night, the team that capitalise most on their opportunities will find the edge.

The two rugby giants have historically had many close matches, with Ireland winning six of the last 10 meetings going back to 2012. That was the year the Springboks last won a game in Ireland.

The teams drew their series 1-1 in South Africa in July last year. The Boks won 27-20 at Loftus before losing 25-24 at Kings Park – the last clash between the sides.

The Springboks have not won at Aviva Stadium under Rassie Erasmus, and neither has Kolbe been part of a rare South African win in Ireland.

‘As physical as it can get’

“Whether we’ve played here or in South Africa, or on neutral ground, it’s always been 50/50,” Kolbe told media in the suburb of Blackrock.

“We just need to make sure that we implement what we want to on the weekend and what the coaches have set out for us, but also to adapt to the scenarios on the field. South Africa and Ireland is always a massive game. It will be as physical as it can get.”

The Springbok wing pointed out that the Boks came close in 2022 (score 19-16 to Ireland). However, a few missed opportunities and errant kicks at goal cost them.

He said showing they had learned to capitalise on opportunities would mark the team’s growth. That was what the Springboks were focusing on in their training.

“These games that are so close you need to capitalise on every opportunity that is out there,” Kolbe added.

“Ireland have been doing that very well over the past few years. It’s a team that is well coached and has good structure to their game. So if you are not up for it on the day they can definitely hurt you.”

Springboks training for any eventuality

Kolbe added the Springboks had been training for any eventuality in light of their red cards to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert in their previous two matches.

Mostert’s was rescinded, making him available for Ireland, while his fellow lock De Jager still had three matches left of his four-game ban.

In both games, a flanker was sacrificed so a lock could come on and the lineout could function. Centre André Esterhuizen also slotted in at flank in the scrums and mauls.