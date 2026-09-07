Just two changes for Springboks for final RGR Test against All Blacks

The Springboks are chasing a third straight win to seal the series, while the All Blacks are trying to level things up in the final Test.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday made only two changes to his starting team that defeated the All Blacks in Johannesburg for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series decider in Baltimore on Saturday.

Fullback Damian Willemse returns from injury to replace the injured Cheslin Kolbe, and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is drafted into the starting team with Cobus Reinach dropping to the bench.

Given the team’s brave performances in the last two matches to take a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series, the Bok coach opted for continuity in selection with an eye on trying to clinch the series win in the USA.

A victory for the Springboks at the M&T Bank Stadium will pave the way for them to win the inaugural competition, while a victory for the All Blacks will see the sides draw the series following their victory in the opening match.

Kolbe, who left the field injured at the FNB Stadium last weekend, was one of six players who remained behind in South Africa as the squad travelled to the USA, with the team set to make the journey directly from the USA to Australia for the one-off Test against the Wallabies in Perth on Sunday 27th September.

Settled team

“We feel that the team is well settled and all the players delivered in their respective roles in the last two matches, so we believe selecting the same matchday squad, and naming Damian back in his regular position, makes sense for the closing match of the series,” said Erasmus.

“These players also know exactly what to expect from a very determined All Blacks team, who will give everything to draw the series this weekend.”

Erasmus elaborated on Willemse and Van den Berg’s inclusion in the run-on team, saying: “Damian started the first two Tests and had it not been for a niggle last week, he would have also started that match, so it’s good to have him back. He is a quality player, and he knows the guys around him very well, so it will simply be a matter of him picking up where he left off before last week.

“Morne, meanwhile, made a fantastic impact when he took the field last week, and he deserves a chance to start, so Cobus switches to the bench where he will add experience and skill in this vital match.”

Springboks starting XV

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Bench: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok