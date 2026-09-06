‘We can get better,’ says Kolisi after Boks take 2-1 lead in series against All Blacks

The Springboks have still to fully hit their straps despite taking a 2-1 lead over the All Blacks in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

Despite helping his team down the All Blacks 29-24 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes they have yet to play their best rugby.

After losing the opening match of the four-Test series 33-16 at Ellis Park, the Boks have bounced back with a 33-26 win in Cape Town, and another positive result in the third Test to take the lead ahead of the final Test in Baltimore, USA, this coming weekend.

Although the Boks lost the first game, Kolisi, who didn’t play in that match because of injury, claims that was their best overall performance, with him explaining they can deliver even more than what they have done in their two wins since.

“The first game (loss at Ellis Park) I thought we played better than these past two games (wins in Cape Town and Soweto). We just didn’t convert (in the first Test),” explained Kolisi.

“But the more we play together the better we get. A lot of us have played together for a long time, but that doesn’t mean we will automatically gel when it comes to a game.

“I still feel there is so much more we can do better, because I have seen us when we are at our best. They [All Blacks] are a very good attacking side but our defence will definitely get better. Also on attack, there are opportunities that we should be taking.

“We will see (in the review) what we can do better. I think playing together more always helps, but injuries happen and some guys need to get game time. So we can definitely get better and I am looking forward to the improvements we can make next week.”

Personal milestone

Kolisi reached an impressive personal milestone with the result against the All Blacks, becoming the most successful Bok captain in terms of wins in history.

On Saturday he led the team to their 55th win, moving clear of John Smit, who he had been tied with after last week. But, as always, Kolisi was quick to credit the team and coaching staff.

“If this were tennis it would be different, but this is a team sport. It shows the work Rassie (Erasmus) and his coaching staff put in. We’ve got so many leaders in this side that I really only have one job to do, which is focus on my own game,” said Kolisi.

He also hailed the match taking place in historic Soweto, with this just the fourth game the Boks have played at the FNB Stadium, and first since 2013, and mentioned the kids running beside the team bus to try catch a glimpse of the players while many people from the area couldn’t afford tickets.

“It was really special (to play in Soweto). We always say we won’t just say thank you in words, but through our effort (on the field). They (people of Soweto) can’t afford to come and watch us play,” said Kolisi.

“But seeing that, and understanding the history of this place, and the young people who fought so that we could be sitting here today, that’s why we wanted this game here. That’s what we play for, not just the people who can afford it, but everyone.”