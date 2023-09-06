Grant Williams relishing World Cup chance: ‘I thought my opportunity was gone’

After being knocked out cold against Argentina a few weeks ago the scrumhalf's chances of going to France looked slim.

Springbok scrumhalves Grant Williams (right) and Jaden Hendrikse will be vying for a spot in the match 23 for Sunday’s opening World Cup game against Scotland. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams is relishing his chance to help the Boks try and defend their World Cup title during the showpiece event in France over the next two months.

Despite some scintillating form off the bench during the Rugby Championship, Williams thought that he may have literally been knocked out of the running for a spot in the Boks World Cup squad after he was laid out just seconds into his first start for the team against Argentina at Ellis Park.

However, the Bok management decided to take four scrumhalves to the tournament, with Williams also capable of playing out wide on the wing, which may have helped him squeeze into the final 33-man squad.

“I played the whole Championship, (against) Australia and New Zealand, and Argentina was my first start. So I really thought that I was gaining momentum and when that incident happened I felt like that was my opportunity gone,” explained Williams earlier this week.

“I was quite emotional because I wanted to use that opportunity. It happened in the first 10 seconds, so that was my game. I’m so happy that I can be here and still be part of the squad.”

World Cup squad

Having made it into the squad Williams then played his third game off the bench in the record 52-16 World Cup warm-up thrashing of Wales in Cardiff.

However, he was not in the match 23 for the Boks record 35-7 thumping of the All Blacks at Twickenham in their final warm-up, and despite the brilliant performance by the team in that game, Williams admits that is now behind them and their focus is fully on Scotland.

“You’re only as good as your next game. A World Cup is starting now, so the next job for us is Scotland and I don’t think anyone is still dwelling on the All Blacks game,” said Williams.

With the huge competition for places at nine and the fact that the Boks favour the 6-2 split of forwards to backs on the bench, Williams will find it hard going to be in the match 23 for the game against Scotland, as only two of him, Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse and Cobus Reinach will make it.