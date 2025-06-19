Springboks’ latest call-up: Who is Boan Venter?

The world champions have a mini prop crisis to deal with in this early part of the season.

Boan Venter is set to feature for the Springboks this season. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Due to a mini prop crisis in the Springbok set-up, coach Rassie Erasmus called up little known Boan Venter at the weekend to join the squad for the next four matches.

The Boks take on the Barbarians in their season opener in Cape Town next Saturday, followed by Tests against Italy (two) and Georgia, before they turn their attention to the Rugby Championship.

With Steven Kisthoff retired and Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu injured, Erasmus hasn’t got as many prop options at his disposal as he’d like.

Ox Nche and Vincent Koch are the most experienced and fit props remaining in the squad, followed by Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw and then the rookies, Neethling Fouche and Asenathi Ntlabakanye. Jan-Hendrik Wessels can also play prop.

Venter adds to the options for Erasmus, though he and Du Toit will not be available for the Barbarians match next weekend, due to ”international regulations”. Both men play abroad, at Bath and Edinburgh respectively, and because the match next week falls outside the Test window, will only join the Bok squad sometime during next week.

Here is what you need to know about the Boks’ latest call-up.

Who is Boan Venter though?

He is a specialist loosehead prop, tipping the scales at 124kg and standing 1.87m tall. He was born in Kimberley and is now 28 years old. He matriculated at Hoërskool De Aar.

The powerful prop made a name for himself as the Griquas’ U18 Craven Week captain, while he also played for the SA Schools side in 2015. After school he joined Free State and played Varsity Cup rugby for Shimlas and then also featured for the Cheetahs. In 2017 he was part of the Junior Springbok training squad.

In 2021, Venter joined Edinburgh.

According to the Edinburgh Rugby website, Venter became the first prop to score a hat trick of tries for Edinburgh in the professional era, bagging a treble against Ospreys at Swansea Stadium in January 2022. He has played 80 games for the Scottish club and also qualifies to play for Scotland.

Boan Venter during a training session with the Cheetahs in 2020. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

What Bok boss Rassie Erasmus says about Venter?

“Boan comes through the Cheetahs ranks and the junior structures in South Africa, and he has also been very consistent for Edinburgh. He knows what to expect from a scrummaging, mauling, and lineout perspective, so we are pretty sure he’ll make it.

“We are aware that he could have qualified for Scotland, but for us it’s not a case of denying opportunities to players abroad. We select the best players we can, and with Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntutuko Mchunu nursing injuries, he was the next best player on our radar.”

Bok fixtures

28 June: Springboks v Barbarians

5 July: Springboks v Italy

12 July: Springboks v Italy

19 July: Springboks v Georgia

16 August: Springboks v Australia

23 August: Springboks v Australia

6 September: v New Zealand

13 September: v New Zealand

27 September: v Argentina

4 October: v Argentina

1 November: v Wales

8 November: v France

15 November: v Italy

22 November: v Ireland