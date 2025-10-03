‘We have to stay focused and in the moment,’ says Bok captain Kolisi

The Springboks are one win away from winning back-to-back Rugby Championship titles.

Focusing solely on the game ahead and staying in the moment is the mantra for the Springboks, according to captain Siya Kolisi, as they attempt to clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Boks know a bonus point win will be enough to secure the trophy for the second year running, but their job could be made easier depending on the result between the All Blacks and Wallabies earlier in the day.

Kolisi, who has achieved amazing things with the Boks over the years, admits defending their title would be another huge feat, but their focus can’t be on that, and that they needed to respect their opposition, who they expect another tough test against.

Last week was tough

“Of course it’s a big thing (back-to-back titles), but we’ve still got to play the Test match. Last week was tough, we were only able to pull it through in the 60th minute,” explained Kolisi.

“We have to stay focused in the moment and on what is in front of us, we can’t control the result, so we just have to make sure that we play as hard as we can, and the magnitude of the game doesn’t change how we play.

“We are playing for the guys who haven’t won a Rugby Championship, so that is also in the back of our mind. Putting on the Springbok jersey, we just want to make sure that we honour that in everything we do.

“To think of all the records is not the time. We just want to focus on the performance. We can’t think that far ahead, but it is obviously something that we think about as a group. The most important thing is to make sure we do the job.”

Attacking Los Pumas

Los Pumas are well known for their thrilling attacking play and their ability to make teams pay from anywhere on the field, and Kolisi said that was something they are well aware of heading into the match.

“They haven’t taken away the Argentinian flair at any moment of the game. When it’s broken (play), they take the opportunities,” said Kolisi.

“I’ve watched them against New Zealand and against Australia, where they can turn from their own goal-line, the way they can attack you and go score down by the posts. You have to be alert all the time.”

Although they have been trying to downplay it most of the week, the Boks will be boosted by playing the match in London, instead of in Argentina, where they have a big expat community and get plenty of support at Twickenham, especially during neutral games, but Kolisi also played down that advantage.

“Playing at Twickenham is not necessarily an advantage. Argentina have supporters all over the world. But wherever we’ve gone, South Africans have come out to back us. Hopefully it’ll be the same this weekend,” said Kolisi.