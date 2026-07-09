Mchunu keen to grab his next chance and ‘add value’ to the Springboks

Ntuthuko Mchunu will finally receive his fourth Springbok cap, four years after making his debut and two years after last playing for the Boks.

It has been a tough road for prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to become a Springbok regular, and he once again gets a chance to prove his worth when he comes off the bench in their Nations Championship match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Mchunu made his Bok debut all the way back in July 2022, in a loss against Wales in Bloemfontein, and then had to wait two years for another crack. He was given a run against Wales again and a few games later against Portugal, finishing on the winning side in both those encounters.

But it has been another two-year gap for the now 27-year-old, who is now set to receive his fourth Bok cap against the Scots this weekend.

He will be looking to take his superb franchise form over the past season with the Stormers into the match and he will hope to finally become a more permanent member of the national squad going forward.

“First and foremost, it is a privilege to be back in the Springbok mix, and being able to build on the confidence I established from the URC season,” said Mchunu at a Springbok press conference this week.

“The coaches here do well in making sure that whatever standard you had at your franchise level, you keep it and build on it. You have to add value and contribute to the plans for the Springbok team.”

Mchunu featured for the Boks in their non-Test against the Barbarians a couple of weeks ago, and with first choice loosehead prop Ox Nche out injured until the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks at the end of August, he has a chance to get in a good run of games.

Bench or start

He doesn’t mind whether he starts or comes off the bench, and is just eager to get on the field and do what he can for the team.

“We’ve been together now for a good five weeks, and depending on the week, your role changes. It’s not that your mindset suddenly shifts on a Monday just because the other guys played well the week before. We’ve been training really hard regardless,” explained Mchunu.

“When it’s your turn, the standard stays the same, if not higher. Nothing really changes, but your role shifts from maybe supporting the guy playing that week and this week it’s your turn to lift it or keep the same standard.”

Mchunu admitted that his motivation to get back into the Springbok frame fuelled his performances for the Stormers, who he joined from the Sharks before the start of the past season, with him fast becoming an indispensable member of their squad, making 18 appearances across all competitions.

“At the Stormers, I really enjoy the environment. It suits me. Sometimes it is good to hear a different voice. At the end of the day, rugby is rugby, but I settled in very quickly in Cape Town,” said Mchunu.

“The urge to get back to the Boks contributed a lot. I also recall last year I got injured and then got a call-up to the November tour. Although I did not play, being back in the environment ignited the drive to improve and get back into the squad.”