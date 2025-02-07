Bulls know a packed Cape Town Stadium makes it all the harder

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier says the noise produced by the capacity crowd makes it hard to hear calls while the Stormers draw on their supporters' energy.

Fans during the United Rugby Championship match between the Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on 23 December 2023. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Bulls are not underestimating the impact that a packed Cape Town Stadium will have on their United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby against the Stormers on Saturday.

The teams collide in their first URC head-to-head this season after a week’s break following the Bulls’ bonus-point 35–22 win over the Lions in Johannesburg and the Stormers’ 36–12 drubbing by Leinster in Ireland.

The Stormers have won their last three games at home (against the Lions, Sharks and Sale Sharks) and will be desperate to move up from 12th on the URC table.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has said he sees their remaining local derbies as opportunities to do so.

‘Difficult to hear calls’

Cape Town Stadium is selling out fast and a capacity crowd of 55,000 is expected.

“The crowd is loud so it is difficult for us to hear calls on the field,” Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier said of the venue.

“So we need to stick together and stay tight.”

He said the Stormers draw energy from their crowd and will be all the better because of this.

Statistics have certainly reflected this. In addition to their last three home wins, the Stormers hold an incredible seven-one winning record over the Bulls in the URC.

They won their first seven games against them in a row, including the final in season one and a quarterfinal in season two.

The Bulls’ first win against the Stormers in the URC only came at Loftus last year in front of their own packed stadium (final score 40–22).

Bulls and Stormers know each other’s game

“I think it’s going to be a tough one. We all know each other quite well. We know exactly how the other team plays,” Papier said.

“I think it is going to be a physical battle. The guys who want it the most will take this one.”

Something the Stormers may not have planned for would be the possible appearance of Willie le Roux at flyhalf.

The Springbok veteran came on for Boeta Chamberlain last time out, making a big difference in a game Bulls boss Jake White said was “probably the best we’ve finished in two or three seasons”.

ALSO READ: Bulls look to their stronghold with 5 upcoming games at Loftus