Two prominent backs set to depart Loftus

The Bulls have made it clear they are determined to keep Kriel, viewing his contract extension as a serious priority.

The Vodacom Bulls could lose two star backs to overseas clubs at the end of the season.

According to Rapport, a significant shift is looming at Loftus Versfeld, with Johan Ackermann’s Bulls squad set to undergo notable changes in the coming months.

At the centre of the conversation is Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, whose name sits firmly at the top of a growing list of potential departures. The publication reports that Arendse is set to return to Japan, where several clubs have shown interest following his sabbatical season with the Sagamihara DynaBoars last season.

The 29-year-old spent last season in Japan after the Bulls granted him time away, and the experience left a lasting impression. From the rugby to the lifestyle, Arendse is understood to have enjoyed his time there, with a return to the DynaBoars now on the cards.

Another name drawing attention is David Kriel. Rapportsays the Glasgow Warriors have expressed interest in the Bulls centre, who has found it difficult of late to secure a regular starting spot under Ackermann. Despite that, the 26-year-old Grey College alumnus has shown enough since joining the Bulls in 2020 to suggest his best rugby may still lie ahead.

The Pretoria-based club is also working hard to secure the long-term future of Junior Bok hooker Esethu Mnebelele, with talks centred around a five-year extension. The former SA Schools captain, who attended KES, is also believed to be in discussions with the Stormers.

