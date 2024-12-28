Sharks and Stormers size each other up before all-important URC clash

A capacity crowd is expected at Cape Town Stadium as the Stormers look to use their home ground advantage to overtake the Sharks in the SA Shield.

Both the Sharks’ and Stormers’ directors of rugby have highlighted the class of their opponents ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

With over 43,000 tickets sold by Friday afternoon and a 55,000-capacity crowd expected, all eyes are on this extremely important final match of the year.

A win for the Stormers at home (where they have not lost to the Sharks since May 2021) will see them overtake their opponents in the South African shield.

The Sharks will want to hold onto that position while also not slip from fifth place on the overall table as Munster, the Lions and Scarlets are all within bonus-points reach of them.

Sharks are favourites

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson and captain Deon Fourie said on Friday that the Sharks were the favourites. This is purely because they boast more Springbok players.

However, the Sharks have lost five of their last six matches against the Stormers and their record at Cape Town Stadium leaves much to be desired.

“It makes such a difference playing at Cape Town Stadium and this weekend we have got a huge crowd turning up, which should make for quite an occasion,” Dobson said.

“We know there are a few areas we can improve on and want to keep that upward trajectory going in what will be a tough match against a quality side.”

His opposite, John Plumtree, also praised the Stormers’ strength, especially at home, but stressed the importance of momentum taken from their 20–17 victory over the Bulls last weekend.

“Going down to Cape Town and beating the Stormers isn’t an easy task, but we’re looking forward to it,” Plumtree said.

“The leaders are doing a good job demanding standards, and even when the chips are down, someone has to step up, and they do.”

Plumtree said he expects the Stormers to attack them in the set pieces and at the breakdown, and pressure them in defence.

Stormers and Sharks ramp up their squads

Sharks No 8 Siya Kolisi returns from injury while lock Even Eben Etzebeth is still out. Sharks flyer Makazole Mapimpi is also out after a good game against the Bulls.

For the Stormers, there are just three changes to the matchday squad that secured the crucial win against the Lions.

The injured Leolin Zas is replaced on the left wing by Seabelo Senatla. Tight forwards Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruben van Heerden are included among the replacements.

Mercurial utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is also set to start.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their seventh-round URC match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November, so revenge will also be on their minds.

The Lions will next play against Montpellier Hérault in France in the Challenge Cup on 11 January while the Bulls will play against Castres Olympique in France in the Champions Cup on the same day.

