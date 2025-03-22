URC result: Erratic Sharks survive Zebre scare in Durban

Fourth-placed Sharks nearly lost to 15th-placed Zebre, with the visiting Italian side holding the lead for long stretches of the match.

Matteo Canali of Zebre Parma and Yaw Penxe of the Sharks during the match at Kings Park. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks became the fourth South African side to beat Zebre Parma this season after their United Rugby Championship (URC) match ended 35–34 at Kings Park on Saturday.

Both teams claimed bonus points, the Sharks scoring five tries to Zebre’s four. Zebre also earned a losing bonus point for ending within seven points of the Sharks.

The Sharks, coming from a close 25–22 victory over the Lions at Kings Park in Durban that saw them lift the SA shield for the first time, have now won seven of eight home matches this season.

During the game, the Sharks won several penalty advantages from mauls and were slightly better in the scrums too.

Zebre – who were 15th on the table but on a three-game winning streak before the game – also could have scored more tries. But twice they spilled the ball forward just metres from the Sharks try line.

But in the end, mistakes from the Sharks almost cost them the game. While they were the better side, their missed tackles, knock-ons and a yellow card that led to points, were almost their undoing.

Zebre have now lost to all South African teams they have played against this season (Sharks, Stormers and Lions in the URC and the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup).

Sharks and Zebre both rue their chances

The Sharks came out strong against Zebre, scoring the first two tries of the game. The first came from captain Siya Kolisi after the Sharks battered the Italian side’s defence following a maul, the second came from Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius following a beautiful line break by Makazole Mapimpi.

Zebre responded with their own two tries to equalise proceedings 14–14 by the 24th minute. The first came from Alessandro Gesi, who collected a cross-kick to run around Henry Immelman. The second came from Giacomo Ferrari following a tap and run.

The Sharks were reduced to 14 men after Mapimpi earned a yellow card for accidentally kicking the ball while offside in the 27th minute. Giovanni Montemauri gave Zebre a 17–14 lead with his penalty kick.

Captain Kolisi brought momentum back to the Sharks with his second try. It came after he broke the line and audaciously handed off a defender.

Vincent Koch crashed over in the 36th minute for the Sharks’ bonus-point try to make it 28–17 at halftime.

Zebre run rampant in second half

The Italian side scored two tries early in the second half to reclaim the lead. Zebre captain Geronimo Prisciantelli scored once from chasing a grubber kick, and a second time following a line-break. Montemauri was spot on again in his kicking, making it 31–28 to Zebre after 50 minutes.

The flyhalf was on point again with an important 50-metre penalty kick, extending the lead to six points in the 62nd minute.

Zebre prop Muhamed Hasa received a yellow card in the 72nd minute to set up a tense final period. The Sharks battered the Italian side’s defence until centre Ethan Hooker scored on the sideline six minutes from time. The missing player perhaps proved to be the difference with the overlap.

Jordan Hendrikse slotted the winning kick from a difficult angle and the Sharks defended until the death.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Siya Kolisi (2), Jurenzo Julius, Vincent Koch, Ethan Hooker. Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 5/5. Penalties –.

Zebre: Tries – Alessandro Gesi, Giacomo Ferrari, Geronimo Prisciantelli (2). Conversions – Giovanni Montemauri 4/4. Penalties – Montemauri 2/2.