Duane Vermeulen would love a crack at Henry Pollock

Former Springbok enforcer Duane Vermeulen would love to come out of retirement in July for a 10-minute cameo in the opening Test of the season against England to have a crack at loose forward Henry Pollock.

The exciting 21-year-old rising talent Pollock is being touted as the next big thing in English rugby, but seems to have divided fans from around the globe, who either love him or hate him.

Vermeulen was speaking at an SA Rugby media day in Cape Town on Monday when he was asked about the polarising loose forward, and joked that he would love to have a go in the Ellis Park Test match, while also comparing him to former Bok legend Schalk Burger.

The hair

“He is a young kid who obviously has got the opportunity to play. If you look back at Schalk Burger when he came on the scene, with all that long blonde hair, you first saw the hair and then you only saw the tackle,” said Vermeulen with a smile.

“But he (Pollock) has got his following and he’s got his people that like him and there’s a hell of a lot of people that obviously dislike him. But he plays and he has an impact and he brings excitement to the game.

“I think it’s going to be interesting when the boys hit the ground in that first Test. I would love to then have a comeback, even if it’s only for 10 minutes.”

Vermeulen continued: “But he’s fantastic, he brings something special to their team and a massive energy. The nice thing about the youngsters coming in is they bring a lot of energy and push the more experienced guys to stay on top of their game, and also push themselves.

“He’s a character on and off the field, but when he plays, he plays his part. I can’t say anything bad about him, he’s a good player.”

Transition to coach

Vermeulen was also asked how the transition had been, shifting from a playing role in 2023 to a serious coaching role now, and if things had gotten easier since he started, especially in trying to guide people he played with for many years.

“A couple of months ago I was almost on the bench (for the match against Wales in Cardiff due to a smaller squad and injuries in the tour group), so I don’t know where I am at the moment,” said Vermeulen with a laugh about possibly playing again.

“But I touched on this a few months ago. Obviously the first year was difficult. It’s difficult to have to tell people you were playing with just a year before, that they have to do certain things.

“But a couple of years have gone by, and I have become more comfortable in my role. We sit with the players and discuss various things, and they actually understand and buy in to what you see and how you look at the game.

“We as coaches sit together and chat about things, and then we have to give feedback to the players. So it’s been a lot easier, I am really enjoying it and hopefully I can stay on for a couple more years. It has been fun.”