Wallabies bring in flyhalf cover to restore 5–3 bench split

The Wallabies' starting flyhalf has not played Test rugby since 2022. His replacement only has one Test cap.

The Wallabies have made a late change to their matchday 23 to face the Springboks in the opening Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

The injury-beset Australians announced on Friday that flyhalf Tane Edmed will replace loose forward Nick Champion de Crespigny on the bench.

This was after No 10 Ben Donaldson suffered an injury in training right before coach Joe Schmidt’s team announcement on Thursday.

Schmidt decided to name James O’Connor – who hasn’t played Test rugby since 2022 – in the starting XV. The Wallabies initially had no flyhalf or goal-kicking cover for O’Connor, and Schmidt said Nic White or Andrew Kellaway would do so if needed, though his plans might change on Friday, which they did.

Wallabies captain: Edmed ‘first class’

Now that Edmed is in the wings, Wallabies fans will feel relief with a specialist kicker on the bench, even if he only has one Test cap under his belt. That came in the final Test of 2024 against Ireland. He did, however, play for the AUNZ team that lost 48–0 against the British & Irish Lions two weeks ago.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him, he’s been around the group now for a little while and what he’s put in on the training park has been first class,” Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said.

“We really enjoy having him around the group. He’s training consistently well, which should give him a lot of confidence to go out there and do the job.”

This came as the Springboks also made a late change to their side. Prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels was injured in training on Wednesday and was replaced by Boan Venter, who made his Test debut against Georgia last month.

This means both sides have 5–3 bench split.

Springboks starting XV: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, André Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Boan Venter, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.

Wallabies starting XV: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, James O’Connor, Nic White, Harry Wilson (c), Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Bench: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tane Edmed, Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway.