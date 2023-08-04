Warrick Gelant back for Stormers ahead of new season

By Sports Reporter

Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant has returned to the Stormers fold, after signing a two-year contract ahead of the new season.

Gelant was a star performer in his first stint with the Stormers from 2020 to 2022 and having spent one season in France, will once again call Cape Town home.

The mercurial outside back was a central figure as the Stormers claimed the inaugural United Rugby Championship title and is set to pick up where he left off when the new season gets underway in October.

‘Highly professional player’

Coach John Dobson said that everyone involved with the Stormers is thrilled to have Gelant back in Cape Town.

“We have all seen what Warrick can do, we know how well his considerable skillset fits our team and the way we want to play.

“He is a highly professional player who will add value on and off the field as we look to build on what we have achieved over the last two seasons.

“We obviously jumped at the opportunity to have him back in our squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him light up the pitch in a Stormers jersey once again,” said Dobson.

Gelant said that he is happy to be back in Cape Town and is as motivated as ever to deliver for the Stormers.

‘Excited’

“It is great to be back and the hard work in pre-season has already begun. I followed the team closely last season and I’m really excited to be a part of it once again.

“This team can achieve even greater things with the players coaches here along with the unbelievable support we enjoy and I couldn’t be happier to be back on board,” he said.