‘We want Tony even after 2027,’ says Bok boss Rassie

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that Tony Brown will stay with them beyond 2027, but conceded he may be lured back home.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus ended all speculation on the future of Tony Brown, when he stated that the New Zealand coach was locked in until at least 2027, but that they hoped the New Zealander would stay on beyond that.

The double World Cup winning Bok mentor, however, conceded that the attack coach harbours huge ambitions of coaching his home country and that he may join up with them after the World Cup in Australia next year.

Ever since the sudden axing of Scott Robertson just a couple of weeks ago, speculation has been rife about Brown being part of the next New Zealand rugby coaching group, which could be headed up by his good friend and former coaching partner Jamie Joseph.

But even after Brown himself came out and said he was going to honour his contract with SA Rugby, and that he had been irritated that he hadn’t been approached sooner to be a part of the All Blacks coaching structures, various pundits and people have continued to speculate about his possible availability.

Constant noise

On Monday Erasmus exclusively chatted to various South African media in a wide ranging interview, which touched on many different aspects of the Springboks, and he admitted his annoyance with the constant noise around something he believes is a non-issue.

“It is just a bit frustrating with people suggesting there was a possibility that he would leave prior to finishing his contract with us,” explained Erasmus.

“We had a brief chat and I asked Tony if everything was still the same, and he said, ‘yeah of course, my contract is until 2027, and I am committed here’.

“We would love to keep him longer, but I don’t know when or if New Zealand will make him an offer. But he won’t be leaving us before 2027.

“We’ve put offers out to critical positions in our management team that we feel need to be calm in the next year and a half to know that they do still have jobs (secured after the next World Cup). Obviously with performance clauses in there for doing well.

“But Tony will be here until 2027, we want to keep him longer. But he has also been honest and said that he would love to coach the All Blacks one day.”

Different cultures

Erasmus conceded that although he hasn’t been in touch with Robertson since his axing, he was surprised by the sudden decision to let him go, and posited that maybe the vast difference between the Crusaders and All Blacks rugby cultures played a part in his struggles.

“No, I haven’t been in touch with him. We have come a long way, we are around the same age and played in the same era. I don’t know him that well, like an Eddie Jones that will phone and say ‘hang in there, you’re banned, but you can get through to the other side’,” said Erasmus with a chuckle.

“But I was surprised. I don’t know what is going on in their camp. New Zealand Rugby knows what is best for them and the team going forward. He is a great coach and has won all of those Super Rugby titles.

“I remember when I was coaching the Cheetahs, I was dealing with a very similar group of people. It was a lot of Afrikaans, Christian boys, who come from the farm. You didn’t have to deal with a lot of (different) cultures and getting guys thinking the same way.”

Erasmus continued: “Then when I went with Chester Williams to the Cats in Joburg it was a little bit eye opening, and when I got to Cape Town coaching the Stormers, you had to get players aligned and synced, which I wasn’t great at doing at that time. So maybe that played a part (in Robertson’s struggles).

“I think with a team with those high expectations it is always going to be a difficult job. So was I surprised? Yes. But maybe if you know the ins and outs of the situation maybe you wouldn’t be surprised.”