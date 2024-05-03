Werner Kok hopes to bow out on a high at the Sharks

Kok will leave the Sharks for Irish side Ulster at the end of the season.

Sharks winger Werner Kok has played a key role in the team’s run to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Outgoing Sharks winger Werner Kok is hoping to finish his time at the Durban franchise on a high by helping the team win the Challenge Cup.

Kok will leave the Sharks at the end of the season to join Irish province Ulster.

Although he made his name at the Blitzboks and Western Province, Kok found his footing in XVs at the Sharks. He has proved to be a hit in Durban, going on to reach 50 international competition caps for the Sharks while being a favourite in the dressing room and among the fans.

With the season at the back end, Kok is enjoying his swansong at the Sharks, and the energetic winger has the chance to win silverware as they are in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, where they take on Clermont on Saturday at Twickenham Stoop (kick-off at 1.30pm).

Perfect farewell at the Sharks

Finishing on a positive or winning note is something Kok would love.

“For me, it’s very important. There’s a lot that needs to be done here, I can’t worry about my next stint at Ulster,” Kok said.

Goodbyes often leave one with a heavy heart, and Kok is no different. As the Sharks are entering a new era, the outside back says he’s harbouring feelings of regret about leaving as the franchise are showing signs of being a championship team.

“There’s a lot to work towards, the Sharks are busy with something big at the moment, and that’s probably going to be one of the biggest regrets,” he said.

“We are playing good rugby, and there’s a lot of change in the camp and the culture is going to a place where they will be a phenomenal team and championship team.

“But for now, it’s all about the Sharks and (I’m) not thinking about anywhere else. It’s the semi-finals and then hopefully the final.”

Physical battle with Clermont

Looking ahead to the game, Kok said the Sharks needed to be strong physically because in their analysis they found Clermont to be a big-framed team.

“Clermont are a very physical team so we need to step up our physicality going into the weekend,” he said.

“And they also play a very loose game. We have to be very quick on the loose ball and try to shut their offloads down. That would probably be their biggest threat. We need to stick to our system and put a lot of pressure on them.”