Why these 5 Springbok players are in the spotlight in second Test against All Blacks

The world champions will be hoping these men deliver big performances in the crucial second Test in Cape Town.

The Springboks have all the attention on them this Saturday as they look to bounce back in the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town. They lost the first Test of four at Ellis Park last weekend 33-16.

For various reasons these five Bok players have the spotlight on them a little more than their team-mates this Saturday, from 5.10pm.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The sublimely talented and skilful backline star has been promoted into the starting team after the untimely injury setback of Handré Pollard. He now gets a chance to make up for last week’s up-and-down showing in the first Test.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be closely watched by all, but the reality is he has the game and temperament to be the Boks’ general at No 10. He’s done it before and there’s no reason why he won’t be able to do so again, even on Saturday.

If the game opens up in the second half and he can bring all his skills and vision to the contest, the All Blacks had better watch out. SFM will be determined to put in a good showing.

Handré Pollard misses out, but Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets another chance. Picture: Getty Images

Cobus Reinach

Another experienced veteran of the team, Reinach takes up the No 9 role this week from Grant Williams, who produced a mixed-bag performance last Saturday.

At 36 and with 55 Tests behind him, Reinach has been around and knows what it takes to get the Boks on top of the opposition. Together with Feinberg-Mngomezulu, much of the focus will be on him to keep the team in the right areas of the field.

Reinach’s high-ball kicking will be crucial, as will his clearance kicks from the base. He brings strength with ball in hand at close quarters and is a good defender.

Cobus Reinach is back in the Bok starting team this weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi

The skipper has played so little rugby recently one just doesn’t know what he’ll bring to the contest.

But it’s good for the Boks to have him back.

In his most recent outing, which lasted around 30 minutes against Argentina a month ago he looked sharp and keen, which bodes well for this Test, if he can stay on the field for 40 to 50 minutes.

Kolisi’s presence around the breakdowns and in the wide channels, and as a hard carrier at first receiver, will be a big boost to the Boks, as will his leadership and general aura that he brings to the team.

Siya Kolisi didn’t make it to half-time in his comeback game against Argentina, but has been ruled fit enough to face the All Blacks this weekend. Picture: Gallo Images

Deon Fourie

The 39-year-old once again finds himself thrust into the Bok setup, almost as an emergency stop-gap, filling the role again of back-up hooker this week. And this, on the back of him not playing much rugby in recent times. Fourie only returned to action for the Stormers against the All Blacks three Fridays ago, after being sidelined with an injury.

He plays instead of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and recognised hooker Johan Grobbelaar so will need to deliver the goods. Just how fit is he, could he play from early on if needed, and will he play hooker or flanker? It’s a big occasion for the veteran.

Deon Fourie is back in the Bok setup, at age 39. Picture: Gallo Images

Cameron Hanekom

Still a Test rookie, with just three Tests to his name, the versatile loose forward will play off the bench on Saturday in what is by far the biggest day of his rugby career.

With Kwagga Smith injured, Marco van Staden dropped and Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon and a few other hotshots overlooked, it is up to Hanekom to bring the energy, pace and X-factor to the Boks from the bench.

The 24-year-old has got all the skills to do an excellent job as an impact player, but what a challenge awaits him. Coach Rassie Erasmus will hope he’s made the right call to give Hanekom this opportunity.