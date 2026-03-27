Willie le Roux, Harold Vorster return to Bulls starting XV

Cheswill Jooste and David Kriel move to the bench as the Bulls opt for a tried-and-tested side.

Johan Ackermann has tweaked his backline to counter Munster’s tactical kicking and physical defence in their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The Bulls come from a 40-7 win over Cardiff, while Munster were whitewashed 45-0 by the Sharks last weekend.

The Bulls are eighth on the URC table, and Cardiff are fifth. A win could lift the Bulls as high as fifth, while Cardiff could move up to third with a victory.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp anchors the scrum in what will be his 100th match for the Bulls across European and Super Rugby.

Marco van Staden (bench) and Kurt-Lee Arendse will both earn their 50th URC caps for the franchise. Cameron Hanekom will also make his 50th appearance for the Bulls in all competitions.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar is on the verge of history. He needs just one more try to reach a remarkable 50 career tries for the Pretoria side.

Bulls tweak backline

While the tight five remains largely stable to provide a platform for Pollard’s boot, the backline sees a significant reorganisation.

The inclusion of Willie le Roux at fullback allows the Bulls to utilise his experience, shifting the versatile David Kriel to the bomb squad.

Plus, the return of Harold Vorster from injury to the midfield adds a physical directness that will be crucial against a gritty Irish defence.

Bulls starting XV

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Ruan Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements

Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Khuta Mchunu, Cobus Wiese, Cameron Hanekom, Zak Burger, Cheswill Jooste, David Kriel.

Unavailable

Stravino Jacobs, Akker van der Merwe, Sebastian de Klerk, Wilco Louw.