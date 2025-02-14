Willie stays at 10, but White changes forwards for Bulls’ clash with Sharks

Cameron Hanekom and Marcell Coetzee are two players who miss out this week.

Loose forward Reinhardt Ludwig will lead the Bulls against the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White has backed Willie le Roux to continue at flyhalf when his team host the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5pm).

Veteran two-time World Cup winner, Le Roux started at No 10 against the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend, with mixed results, but the Bulls coach is happy to go with the 35-year-old again this weekend. Boeta Chamberlain, a more recognised flyhalf, will again play off the bench.

The Bulls are currently without their first-choice flyhalf, Johan Goosen, who is nursing a long term injury.

White has picked the same back division that did duty last weekend, for Saturday’s match, but there are a few tweaks up front.

Changes

In a slightly surprising move, flanker Reinhardt Ludwig will captain the side in the absence of Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw and now also Marcell Coetzee, all of whom are injured.

Ruan Vermaak is also back in the starting team alongside JF van Heerden at lock, while joining Ludwig in a new-look back row are Nizaam Carr and Marco van Staden. Cameron Hanekom and Cobus Wiese, who both started in Cape Town, sit out this weekend.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a narrow win against the Stormers, while the Sharks haven’t played for several weeks now.

On Thursday, coach John Plumtree named his team for the match. It is also missing several first-choice players who are either injured or on Springbok rest.

Bulls team: Devon Williams, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier, Nizaam Carr, Reinhardt Ludwig (capt), Marco van Staden, JF Van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Jannes Kirsten, Mpilo Gumede, Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Aphiwe Dyantyi