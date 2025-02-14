Sharks aim for ‘complete performance’ against Bulls

While Sharks backline coach Dave Williams noted the Bulls' dominance in scrums against the Stormers and Lions, he said the Sharks will look to other areas.

Ethan Hooker moves to the wing for the Sharks in their URC derby against the Bulls. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks have noted the Bulls’ scrum dominance against the Stormers and Lions in their last two games and have countered that they will be looking for a “complete performance” of their own in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby.

The teams collide in their second URC local derby at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5pm) after the Sharks clinched a 20–17 win against the Pretoria side in Durban in December.

Bulls players have said this week they have unfinished business after that game.

“That December one hurt us quite a bit. We will remember that and will be reminded by coaches of that game. We feel like we owe them one,” Bulls and Springbok outside back Canan Moodie said.

Bulls look to scrum, Sharks aim for complete performance

The Bulls’ scrum dominance in the 33–32 win over the Stormers in Cape Town and 35–22 win over the Lions in Johannesburg did not mean they could be overconfident, prop Gerhard Steenekamp said.

He and fellow Springbok forward Wilco Louw drove many of those scrums, which Sharks prop Trevor Nyakane said he relished facing this Saturday.

For their part, the Sharks will focus on controlling “certain moments” against the Bulls.

“We’ve got quality through positions and off the bench. There’s guys who can influence the game,” backline coach Dave Williams said after the Sharks squad announcement on Thursday.

He said rugby is built around the set-piece battle of the scrums and lineouts but there are “transition threats and defensive aspects to the game” where the backline can make an impact.

“If we get some transitions or kick returns, we’ve got a real potential there to influence the game.

“For us, it’s about that complete performance in all moments of the game. So we are looking to control certain moments and get an advantage in other areas of the game.”

Changes to the Sharks backline see Am and Hooker move

Williams said that Ethan Hooker moving from centre to wing in no way reduces his threat.

“His versatility is a great strength for us as a union and for him as a player moving forward for possible international recognition. He offers points of pressure whether he’s playing on the wing or midfield.”

Lukhanyo Am moving from outside centre to inside centre also didn’t impede his game style. Williams said his “great voice” and “composure” would be invaluable when he partners in the centre with 20-year-old rising start Jurenzo Julius.

He said the players and coaches being able to get time away to reconnect with family since their bonus point 42–22 win against Cardiff in Wales on 25 January, had allowed them to return with more energy.

“[Coming back] around an SA derby adds greater intensity to the week and a focus from the guys.”