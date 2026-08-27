Thomas du Toit on big scrum battle: ‘We try to stay within the laws of the game’

Another huge battle is expected when the Boks and All Blacks square off in Cape Town.

The Springboks won’t be getting caught up in any scrum shenanigans from the All Blacks, and are just focused on staying within the laws of the game, according to prop Thomas du Toit, as they head into the second Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test.

The Boks dominated in the scrums in the first half and early in the second half of the first Test at Ellis Park last weekend, before the All Blacks improved, although there were also a few questionable refereeing decisions.

Speaking at the All Blacks’ team announcement on Thursday, coach Dave Rennie revealed that they had spoken to World Rugby about what they felt were a few discrepancies around the scrum.

‘Always two sides’

When asked about the coming scrum battle in Cape Town in the second Test on Saturday, Du Toit said the Boks weren’t worried about what the All Blacks were saying, and they were just focused on themselves.

“The scrum battle is going to be interesting. We have trained hard this week and I am sure they have trained as hard. Everyone is trying to bring their A game to Saturday. We will do our best at that. It is something we pride ourselves on and they also do as well,” said Du Toit.

“I can’t make any comments on what Dave Rennie has spoken to World Rugby about. But we try to stay within the laws of the game as much as we can and the way we perceive it. There are always two sides to the coin.

“One person sees one thing and one sees another. One person’s walking around is another’s straight. Something happens on the other side of the scrum as well. The ref can only blow what he sees in front of him.”

Du Toit continued: “So much credit has to go to the referees on the way they see things. They try and see everything and it must be so difficult to get that part right.

“In hindsight everything is easier. You can probably make a case both ways (for both teams). The refs are trying to do their best and the ARs (assistant refs) are helping them out with that.

“As far as what New Zealand are speaking to the other refs about … we are just focusing on what we do well and hopefully we will get rewarded for it.”

‘No one trying to do something funny’

Du Toit added that he believes that both teams are completely focused on having a fair scrum battle, and that is what they are striving to do going into the match.

“Everyone is trying to stick to the rules of the game. I don’t think anyone is trying to do something funny around the scrums. I think with the two packs, last weekend and going into Saturday’s match, I don’t think there are any tactics around trying to win the grey penalties,” said Du Toit.

“I think it’s more just about showing dominance going forward. Everyone is just trying to stick to the rules and try and be as dominant as they can.”