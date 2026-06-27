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Russell snatches pole, Antonelli fourth for Austria GP grid

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

27 June 2026

06:00 pm

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"I feel incredible, it was such an amazing lap," said Russell. "I saw the yellow and did a big lift into the corner. It was a single yellow (flag) so it should be okay."

George Russell

Pole position winner Mercedes’ British driver George Russell poses with the pole position award after the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria on June 27, 2026, ahead of the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix. Picture: Andrej Isakovic / AFP.

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George Russell produced a dramatic late and contentious fastest lap in his Mercedes on Saturday to claim pole position ahead of the two Ferraris for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton, who had struggled to outpace his team-mate championship leader Kimi Antonelli in Friday’s practice, swept into the prime grid position with a lap in one minute and 06.113 seconds – including a need to lift through a section of waved yellow flags.

His lap took him 0.236 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc and 0.295 ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in a sensational conclusion to a closely-fought qualifying session.

Italian teenager Antonelli qualified fourth after seeing and obeying the double waved yellow flags on his late flying lap by slowing down after four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed in his Red Bull.

Feeling incredible

“I feel incredible, it was such an amazing lap,” said Russell. “I saw the yellow and did a big lift into the corner. It was a single yellow (flag) so it should be okay.”

Russell’s assessment was confirmed when the stewards announced no further action was to be taken against Russell.

Despite his crash, Verstappen wound up fifth ahead of defending world champion Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and the two Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and impressive British rookie Arvid Lindblad.

“I’m relatively happy about today,” said Leclerc. “The last few weekends have been quite tough so I just wanted a clean weekend and qualifying. Second is a good place to start.”

Hamilton said: “To have the two Ferraris in second and third is fantastic and a reflection of the amazing work back at the factory. They’ve brought small bits here, they’ve worked hard to upgrade our engine. I’m just really proud of everybody.”

The session began with Esteban Ocon leading the way in torrid heat with a track temperature of 54 degrees and the air at 34, conditions that led to the event being declared a ‘heat hazard’ race that permits drivers to wear cooling vests under their race-suits.

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Leclerc congratulated Russell as investigations began and it emerged that Antonelli, who was faster still, had backed off after seeing the signals which, in his case were ‘double’ waved yellows while Russell had seen single yellows .

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