Russell holds off Verstappen to win Austrian Grand Prix

"It's been a while so I'm definitely going to enjoy this one tonight. Max and Red Bull were incredibly quick this weekend, so kudos to them."

George Russell returned to winning ways after a series of disappointments on Sunday when he claimed a measured victory for Mercedes ahead of Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton, the pre-season favourite for the drivers’ title and winner of the opening race, secured his second win of the year and the seventh of his career in a close race, declared to be a ‘heat hazard’ event, at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Russell came home 1.611 seconds ahead of a charging Verstappen who in turn resisted championship leader Kimi Antonelli, in the second Mercedes, to finish 0.375 seconds in front of him as they crossed the line.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fourth, 20 seconds adrift, ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari, Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull and world champion Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

Charles Leclerc was eighth in the second Ferrari ahead of the two Red Bulls of Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad.

“It’s beautiful to be back on the top step,” said Russell.

“It’s been a while so I’m definitely going to enjoy this one tonight. Max and Red Bull were incredibly quick this weekend, so kudos to them. I had to push every single lap — and I’m looking forward to a drink now.”

Russell’s win trimmed Antonelli’s advantage ahead of him in the title race by 10 points to 40, the Italian teenager having reeled off five straight wins to establish a clear lead earlier in the season.

Verstappen, who started fifth, made light of the temperatures of 37C (air) and 62C (track). He said: “It was a very good race for us. The first laps were fun and then I managed the tyres.”

Antonelli said: “I was a bit too excited in the first laps and I didn’t drive well, but after changing tyres, I re-set and the pace was strong. It’s a shame I joined the party a bit too late.”

Shifting strategies

On an afternoon of searing heat in the Styrian Alps, Russell made a clean start from his 11th career pole to lead while, behind him, Hamilton passed Leclerc for second and Antonelli, in pure exuberance, ran off twice on the opening lap.

He passed Leclerc on lap two, but had to give the place back, offering Verstappen a chance to sweep through for third.

By this stage, both Cadillacs had retired with overheating and Verstappen closed on Hamilton before diving past him on lap 11, prompting a wheel-to-wheel battle as the Briton hung on to second before pitting.

He returned on hards in 11th, with instructions to push as Russell pulled 5.4 seconds clear of Verstappen and Antonelli rose to third.

Verstappen pitted on lap 19, returning two seconds behind Hamilton before Russell came in and gave Antonelli the lead on lap 20, as Verstappen snatched third with a bruising move on Hamilton.

Antonelli then pitted on lap 24, seconds before a brief Virtual Safety Car when Carlos Sainz stopped on the main straight. He rejoined fifth while Hamilton pitted again for used softs for another spell of spicy racing.

All this left Russell leading ahead of Verstappen and Antonelli at half-distance with Hamilton chasing Piastri for fourth before both pitted on lap 43 followed by Russell.

Verstappen delighted his ‘orange army’ in the grandstands, with Antonelli 4.3 adrift and Russell third, but more stops loomed as a tactical race of shifting strategies and degrading tyres took shape.

The Dutchman pitted again on lap 50, handing the lead to Antonelli who in turn pitted once more to give the initiative to Russell. With 21 laps to complete, Russell resisted as Verstappen chased him home.