Bafana bow out of AFCON after loss to Cameroon

Substitute Evidence Makgopa scored the consolation goal for Bafana Bafana late in the second half.

Bafana Bafana bowed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in a last-16 game played at the Agdal Medina Stadium in Rabat on Sunday evening.

Goals in each half from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane were enough to earn the Indomitable Lions a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition where they will meet hosts Morocco on Friday.



ALSO READ: Ten-man Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarters

Substitute Evidence Makgopa scored the consolation goal for Bafana Bafana late in the second half.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos tried to surprise his Cameroon counterpart David Pagou by fielding what looked like a defensive line-up that consisted of three centre backs, but the system allowed the two wingbacks – Khuliso Mudau and Samuel Kabini – to add numbers in attack. As a result, Bafana created more goalscoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Lyle Foster came inches close to giving South Africa an early lead in the third minute, but his header went just over the crossbar. Four minutes later Relebohile Mofokeng wasted a glorious chance to put Bafana in the lead when he found himself unmarked just outside the penalty area, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Bafana thought they had finally found the back of the net in the 14th minute through Foster, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Cameroon slowly found their rhythm as the game progressed and they broke the deadlock in the 34th minute through Tchamadeu who pounced onto a loose ball inside the box after Bafana failed to clear the danger from a set-piece and he beat Ronwen Williams with a low shot. The goal was checked for an offside by the VAR, but it stood in the end.

Cameroon continued to put South Africa under pressure as they looked for the second goal and Broos’ charges resorted to playing long balls upfront which failed to trouble their opponents.

Danny Namaso almost caught Williams off-guard with a snap shot in the 40th minute, but his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

Cameroon kept their lead until the half-time break.

Bafana had a terrible start to the second half when they conceded another goal just two minutes from the restart when Kofane beat Williams with a powerful header.

Broos introduced Aubrey Modiba and Makgopa and took out Kabini and Appollis respectively after the hour mark as he tried to change the complexion.



ALSO READ: Teen Mbaye seals AFCON last-16 victory for Senegal over Sudan

Teboho Mokoena almost pulled one back for South Africa in the 69th minute from a free kick, but Devis Epassy did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick.

Makgopa gave Bafana some hope when he pulled one back with a tap in the 88th minute, but it proved to be the consolation goal in the end.