Player Ratings: Bafana Bafana 1 Cameroon 2

Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane sent the Indomitable Lions into the quarter-finals, while Evidence Makgopa’s late strike proved nothing more than consolation for South Africa.

Player Ratings:

Ronwen Williams – 6

Comfortable in possession and produced a couple of important saves in the second half. He can hardly be faulted for the two goals conceded.

Khuliso Mudau – 7

Another assured display from the right-back. Solid defensively and offered an outlet going forward throughout the match.

Samukelo Kabini – 4

Struggled to make an impact and failed to justify his selection ahead of Aubrey Modiba. He also missed a good early chance that could have changed the complexion of the game.

Nkosinathi Sibisi – 5

A steady outing overall, but he will feel he could have organised the defence better for Cameroon’s second goal.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 7

One of Bafana’s standout performers. Calm, decisive, broke up attacks and made several crucial blocks.

Siyabonga Ngezana – 5

Looked uneasy on the ball during Bafana’s bright opening spell and will feel that he should have communicated better with Sibisi for the second goal.

Teboho Mokoena – 7

Covered every blade of grass and set the tempo in midfield in the first half. His influence waned after the interval, but his work rate never dropped.

Bathusi Aubaas – 5

Kept things ticking in midfield without ever imposing himself. Provided more structure than in previous games when Sphephelo Sithole was playing.

Oswin Appollis – 5

Worked hard but the end product was missing. Aside from brief moments linking up with Lyle Foster, he offered little going forward and was replaced on the hour-mark.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 6

Showed promise and intent but will be haunted by a missed one-on-one chance early on. He was substituted late on as Bafana chased the game.

Lyle Foster – 5

Found the net but was correctly ruled offside. Aside from that, he struggled to trouble the Cameroon defence.

Substitutes:

Aubrey Modiba – 7

Made an immediate impact off the bench. His pinpoint delivery created Makgopa’s goal and lifted Bafana’s tempo.

Evidence Makgopa – 7

Changed the dynamic of the game after being introduced. Pressed relentlessly, scored late on and came close to snatching an equaliser in stoppage time.

Sipho Mbule – 5

Brought on late and tried to force the issue, but struggled to make a meaningful impact.

Tshepang Moremi – N/A

His late introduction didn’t warrant a rating.