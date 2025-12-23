OPINION – Bafana’s finishing against Angola was a refreshing masterclass

There were three brilliant finishes, with one disallowed.

Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 victory over Angola in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener on Monday evening in Marrakech was a long way from their best performance under Hugo Broos.

There was one element, however, in which it is hard to remember a more clinical display from Bafana for some time.

Bafana’s three excellent finishes

Bafana won this game against Palancas Negras with two excellent finishes from Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster. There was also a wonderfully crisp strike from Tshepang Moremi that would have been a goal but for Foster being narrowly offside in the build up.

For about two decades now, South Africa has been crying out for a goalscorer with the consistent finishing quality of Benni McCarthy or Shaun Bartlett.

And while neither Appollis and Foster could be said to be at that level yet, both showed on Monday that they have that ability in them.

Appollis has been a constant threat for Bafana under Broos over the last couple of years. Four goals and eight assists in 14 matches across Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers speak to that.

His move to Orlando Pirates this season seems to have only improved the former Polokwane City man. The way he took his goal against Angola was composure personified, a slight feint opening up the space for him to finish past Hugo Marques.

Foster’s strike was also beautifully taken, curled past Marques from outside the area. And it spoke of a striker who has learned never to lose the faith. Only minutes earlier, the Burnley man had spooned an effort well over the bar.

But it was Foster who won the ball back in midfield, and then charged forward to net the winner.

Does it matter where the goals come from anyway?

Moremi is another with a keen eye for goal who has been excelling for Pirates this season.

Perhaps it is not actually about finding another McCarthy or Bartlett. If enough forwards across the team are firing, the goals will come.

And if Bafana are as clinical as this, they have every chance of going a long way at this AFCON in Morocco. Roll on Egypt on Boxing Day.