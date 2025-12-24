Bafana’s Foster looking good as Egypt lie in wait

'I wanted to score, I told myself to put it there. And thank God, luck was on my side,' Foster said after his winner against Angola.

Bafana Bafana will head into Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B showdown with Egypt in Agadir safe in the knowledge that their attackers are already looking in form in front of goal.

Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster both produced superb finishes in the 2-1 win over Angola on Monday, the result an excellent start for Bafana to the tournament in Morocco.

Pressure lifted on Bafana

Hugo Broos’ side can now go into the Boxing Day meeting with group favourites Egypt with far less pressure than they would surely have felt without three points already in the bag.

It is already and improvement on the last AFCON, where Broos’ side lost their opening match to Mali, though they did, of course, still end up winning a bronze medal.

Egypt also won their Group B opener 2-1 against Zimbabwe, adding even more spice to Friday’s clash.

Against Angola, Foster did get an assist for Appollis’ first half goal, though it was an untidy lay-off for the Pirates forward.

In the second half, Foster ballooned an effort well over just before he scored. Such are the fine margins in this game, and the Burnley attacker ended up winning the Man of the Match Award.

“With the chance just before I hesitated a bit with the pressure (they were applying),” said Foster after the game.

“For the second chance I did well to win the ball back, then I got the ball at my feet. I wanted to score, I told myself to put it there. And thank God, luck was on my side. I will keep trying, not everyone will go in, but if I can at least get one or two (in each game).”

Williams praises newbies

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, meanwhile, was delighted with the contribution from the Bafana players experiencing their first AFCON finals.

Orlando Pirates duo Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tshepang Moremi were particularly impressive against Angola.

“It’s amazing to be honest, and like I’ve said, playing in an AFCON tournament is not easy, but to see them fit in, looking good and looking comfortable, is great to see. There is definitely good things to build on,” said Williams, as per SABC Sport.