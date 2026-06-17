OPINION: Agbonlahor should do his homework before dismissing Bafana

Too often, African nations are viewed through a dismissive lens by pundits.

Can someone please tell talkSPORT analyst Gabriel Agbonlahor to do his research before opening his mouth? Maybe then he would not have to resort to being a shock jock to drive numbers and hog the limelight with ill-informed comments.

This is embarrassing ,knowing what

Bafana Bafana is capable of..



Hugo Broos !! pic.twitter.com/QGbb2m1u3M – Monotonic (@Mo_D1d) June 15, 2026

At his best, Agbonlahor was an average Premier League striker, and it seems his punditry is following a similar pattern. Agbonlahor’s latest comments about Bafana Bafana are exactly why modern football punditry often struggles to be taken seriously.

Outright disrespect

The former Aston Villa striker has built a reputation for making controversial statements, but his remarks about South Africa crossed the line from criticism into outright disrespect.

There is nothing wrong with questioning FIFA’s decision to expand the World Cup. Plenty of people have debated whether this is good for the tournament. However, dismissing unfancied nations and suggesting that he could gather a few friends and beat South Africa is both arrogant and detached from reality.

Qualifying for a FIFA World Cup is one of the greatest achievements in any footballer’s career. It represents years of sacrifice, dedication and hard work. For nations outside Europe’s traditional powerhouses, reaching the global showpiece carries even greater significance.

Agbonlahor, of all people, should understand what it takes to compete at the highest level. Instead, he chose to belittle a national team that has earned its place on football’s biggest stage. The comments also highlight a broader issue within football discourse.

Bafana not at their best

Too often, African nations are viewed through a dismissive lens by pundits who have little understanding of the continent’s football landscape. It is perfectly acceptable to admit that you do not follow South African football closely. It is also fair to say Bafana were not at their best against Mexico.

Ironically, this is not the first time Agbonlahor has been left red-faced. Before Spain faced Cape Verde, he predicted a 7-0 thrashing. Instead, the Blue Sharks produced a disciplined performance and held the former world champions to a goalless draw. The lesson should have been obvious, respect your opponents and do your homework.

The Wright stuff

If Agbonlahor is looking for an example of how to analyse African football properly, he need only look at Ian Wright. The former Arsenal striker consistently demonstrates knowledge, respect and balance when discussing teams from the continent.

His opinions are informed, thoughtful and delivered with the class expected from a top-level pundit. Football criticism is part of the game, but disrespect should never be. Before Agbonlahor rushes to deliver another viral soundbite, perhaps he should spend a little more time researching the teams he is talking about.