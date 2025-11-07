Broos casts doubt on Zwane Bafana future

'If he will not play in the next two weeks – we have to forget him,' said Broos on Zwane's AFCON chances.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says Themba Zwane is unlikely to be selected for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘He’s injured’

“I will see, he’s injured at the moment again … if he will not play in the next two weeks – we have to forget him,” Broos told journalists this week as he announced his squad for an international friendly against Zambia on November 15.

“He didn’t play all season, so I think for AFCON, it will be difficult for Themba, very difficult. I still hope for next year, but we will see.”

It remains to be seen if Zwane is fully fit and firing again by the time the season ends, after which Bafana will be off to the USA, Canada and Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

At 36, time seems to be against the attacking magician, who was a key reason Bafana qualified for both the AFCON finals and the World Cup.

Zwane’s achilles heel

Zwane ruptured his achilles tendon playing for Bafana in an AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in October 2024.

He recovered and made five appearances for Sundowns this season, but then picked up another injury.

I’m feeling good, I’m alright and running without feeling any pain,” said Zwane this week, according to iDiski Times.

“But now, I’m just doing more strengthening so that I can be more stronger. I’m looking forward to be back on the pitch.”

Zwane also said he would “100 percent” be ready to play in the AFCON. But it seems time is running out, with Broos set to name his final squad for the tournament in early December.