Pirates star gets surprise Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela and Sekhukhune United winger Keletso Makgalwa have both received first time call-ups to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the international friendly against Zambia on November 15 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Nemtajela’s rising star at Pirates

Central midfielder Nemtajela, 24, has broken into the Orlando Pirates first team under Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has preferred him of late to more established stars like Thalente Mbatha.

Makgalwa, 28, has been excellent for Sekhukhune United over the last two seasons. He has six assists in 15 appearances for Eric Tinkler’s side in all competitions this season.

The Zambia match represents a last chance for players on the fringe of the Bafana first team to stake a claim to play at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will announce the AFCON squad in early December, with the tournament kicking off on December 21.

“70% to 80% of the squad is known for the AFCON. You’ll see it when we announce it early in December,” Broos told journalists on Thursday at Safa House.

Broos added that they have chosen to only play Zambia in this international week to give players more time to rest.

“We’re only playing one game due to the overloaded program of the PSL – I want the players to rest a bit,” he said.

Lorch omission explained

Aside from Nemtajela and Makgalwa, the 23-man squad is made up of familiar Bafana faces. Left back Samukelo Kabini, midfielder Sphephele Sithole, and forwards Mohau Nkoya and Lyle Foster are the four overseas-based players in the squad.

One player who continues to miss out despite his good form at Wydad Casablanca is Thembinkosi Lorch.

“Yes, he’s playing good now, but you also have to look at his age (32). For the moment, even with his good performances in Morocco, I don’t see why I should select him,” added Broos.