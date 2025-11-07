OPINION: Lorch’s redemption story deserves Bafana recognition

He’s proving that while form may come and go, true class never fades.

Thembinkosi Lorch has always been a player who divides opinion, but even his harshest critics can’t deny his natural footballing ability.



The mercurial winger is experiencing a remarkable career turnaround at Wydad Casablanca, and his fine form in Morocco warrants Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to take notice ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this year.

After enduring several frustrating seasons in South Africa, where he often found himself watching from the sidelines at Orlando Pirates and later at Mamelodi Sundowns, Lorch has rediscovered the flair and consistency that once made him one of the PSL’s most feared attackers in the PSL.

At Wydad, he’s not just playing regularly again but he’s thriving with four goals in eight matches so far this season.



Lorch has quickly become a key figure for one of North Africa’s biggest and most demanding clubs. His renaissance in Morocco is built on hard work and not hype because pressure on footballers is relentless in that part of the world.

Many sceptics have suggested that calls for his Bafana return are being driven by a so-called PR machine, but let’s be honest, no amount of PR can manufacture goals, assists and consistency. Lorch’s form speaks for itself and what we’re seeing from the 32-year-old is not a manufactured narrative. He’s proving that while form may come and go, true class never fades. His revival is a story of resilience and determination.

After years of injuries, setbacks, and speculation about his shoulder injury, Lorch has shown the character to fight his way back to the top. In doing so, he has reminded us all of his quality and why he was once crowned PSL Footballer of the Season. He’s again showing durability and hunger, and those are qualities that were once questioned but now reaffirmed

Broos, of course, must be allowed to select the players who best fit his system, but that shouldn’t silence those who recognise outstanding performances.



On merit alone, Lorch deserves to be part of the Bafana conversation. He possesses the rare X-factor that can change games, something the national team could certainly benefit from. He has that ability to produce something out of nothing, to rise to the occasion when it matters most

He is a proven match-winner, as he memorably did against Egypt at the 2019 AFCON, when his dramatic late goal sent South Africa into the quarter-finals. Those are the kind of moments that define international tournaments and separates great players from good ones.

Adding to his case is the fact that the upcoming AFCON will be hosted in Morocco, the same country where he now plies his trade. He’s comfortable with the climate, culture and conditions, which could work to Bafana’s advantage.

Lorch is making an impact that cannot be ignored. Whether people like him or not, his legacy as one of South Africa’s most gifted footballers is already secured. This is not about PR, it’s about giving credit where it’s due.