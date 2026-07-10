Broos makes decision on Bafana job

'I'm returning at the end of July to say my final goodbyes,' Broos told Belgian magazine Humo.

Hugo Broos has confirmed that he will not be continuing as Bafana Bafana head coach.

But the 74 year-old, who led Bafana to the knockout stages of a Fifa World Cup finals for the first time, says he could continue to work with the South African Football Association in some sort of advisory capacity.

Broos – ‘A different role’

“I’ve already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African federation (Danny Jordaan). He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I’m returning at the end of July to say my final goodbyes,” Broos told Belgian magazine Humo.

“I’m curious to see what he will propose. My wife is happy that I’m quitting, but she has also already warned me: ‘Just make sure you don’t get in my way! Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not? Better that than walking around at home being a nuisance because I have nothing to do.”

Broos joined Bafana as head coach in May 2021, and led them to third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

A World Cup qualifier

He then became the first Bafana coach to lead South Africa through a successful qualifying campaign for the World Cup since Carlos Queiroz got Bafana to the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Queiroz ended up being fired before the finals, but Broos was given reassurances by Jordaan that the same would not happen after Bafana had a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“There were voices suggesting I should resign. A number of players called me worriedly at the time. ‘Of course I’m not leaving, I want to go to the World Cup!’ I replied to them. The chairman also immediately reassured me: ‘Whatever they say or write, we are not going to fire you,” added Broos.