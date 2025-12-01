Broos names surprise youngsters in final Bafana AFCON squad

'It is a good opportunity for them to travel and see what it is to be with Bafana,' he said.

Youngsters Tylon Smith and Shandre Campbell have been named in Bafana Bafana’s 25-man final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad for the experience, and not to play.

Why Broos picked Campbell and Smith

Broos announced his squad – whittled down from 54 players to 25 – on Monday on SABC Sport from his home country Belgium.

Forward Campbell, 20, is at Club Brugge in Belgium, while full back Tylon Smith, also 20 is with Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship. Neither played any part in qualification for the Nations Cup or the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Broos explained that the pair are unlikely to actually feature at the finals, where he will rely on the other 23 players in his squad. The idea is to give these talented players the experience of an AFCON, with an eye on the future.

“It is a good opportunity for them to travel and see what it is to be with Bafana,” he said.

“We won’t really count on them to play. They can get a chance but it is mainly for them to experience Bafana training at a high level.”

‘I have 25 players, from those 25 there are 23 I can rely on (to play) 100 percent.”

Broos has built a strong pool of Bafana players since arriving in the job in May 2021. It is this strength in depth that enabled them to qualify for both the 2025 AFCON and the 2026 Fifa World Cup, but it also means some top quality players will not be in Morocco.

Sundowns players miss out

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners can consider himself particularly unlucky, though he is one of three players on standby, along with Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala and Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane.

Sundowns maestro Themba Zwane also misses out, because of a lack of game time, as does Mamelodi Sundowns wing back Thapelo Morena.

“There are players who have come back from injury, but who haven’t played in the last two months. So for me it was impossible to take those players,” added Broos.

Broos will travel to the USA this week for Friday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup finals draw before returning to South Africa on Sunday to begin preparations for the AFCON finals.

Bafana are expected to start their AFCON finals camp early next week. Broos hopes they can play a friendly on December 16 or 17, before travelling to Morocco. Bafana are in Group B and will play Angola on December 22, Egypt on December 26, and Zimbabwe on December 29.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers – Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders – Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Thabang Matuludi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khulumani Ndamane, Samukelo Kabini, Tylon Simth

Midfielders – Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards – Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Shandre Campbell, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa