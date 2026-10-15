Cardoso explains why Sundowns squad rotation is key

"Managing the group means putting in those who are showing us they're in better conditions to play," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has urged supporters to trust his technical team’s decisions as the club enters a demanding period in their 2026/27 campaign.

Having already lifted the MTN8 trophy, Sundowns face a packed schedule between now and December, with the Betway Premiership, CAF Champions League, Carling Knockout and FIFA Intercontinental Cup all on the agenda.

With silverware on the line across multiple competitions, Cardoso has stressed the importance of squad rotation to keep his players in top shape.

“I would like Sundowns fans to also understand that. So that they support our technical decisions here and there because it will be clear that we’re managing the group,” he said.

“Managing the group means putting in those who are showing us they’re in better conditions to play. We also need to manage motivations and have a group that is permanently on the edge of the motivation.

“We know that there’s competition for places and there are players that can play at any moment. Fawaaz Basadien had a good game yesterday against Richards Bay but in the (MTN8) final it was Divine Lunga and Aubrey Madiba that played.”

‘The draw was not friendly’

Sundowns’ immediate focus will be on their CAF Champions League title defence, which begins with a tricky away clash against Angolan outfit Wiliete in the second preliminary round on Sunday. Cardoso is well aware of the challenge awaiting his team, with Wiliete currently leading the Girabola standings after six matches.

“We should respect this qualifying round in a very strong and aggressive way. The draw was not friendly,” the Portuguese said.

“Sometimes we get teams where we understand that ‘we will do it’ but this is a tough one, and they (Wiliete) are leading in the Angolan championship. After we arrived back from Durban, we were already studying them and it’s obvious that they’re a team that will create problems for us and we need to be focused.”

Cardoso was speaking at the official launch of the 2026 Carling Knockout on Wednesday, where Sundowns were drawn against Marumo Gallants in the last 16. Gallants knocked them out of the same competition last season.

“Playing at home gives us comfort because we travel so much, but we also know Marumo by the history of last year,” he said.

“Despite the match being a one-way traffic, we didn’t score. We got penalised in the penalty shootout that we don’t want to repeat. Let’s try to win the game in 90 minutes.”