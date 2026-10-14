PSL ‘Big Three’ discover Carling Knockout last 16 opponents

The round of 16 draw was conducted in Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Carling Knockout holders Orlando Pirates will host Betway Premiership rookies Milford FC in the opening round of the competition.

The round of 16 draw was conducted at the Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs are also at home against TS Galaxy, while Mamelodi Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants in a repeat of last season’s round of 16 fixture.

Dates, venues and times will be announced by the Premier Soccer League at a later stage.

The full draw:

Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC

Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC

Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy