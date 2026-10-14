PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

PSL ‘Big Three’ discover Carling Knockout last 16 opponents

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

14 October 2026

09:10 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The round of 16 draw was conducted in Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

PSL 'Big Three' discover Carling Knockout last 16 opponents

General view of Branding during the 2026 Carling Black Label Knockout launch at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Carling Knockout holders Orlando Pirates will host Betway Premiership rookies Milford FC in the opening round of the competition.

The round of 16 draw was conducted at the Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs are also at home against TS Galaxy, while Mamelodi Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants in a repeat of last season’s round of 16 fixture.

Dates, venues and times will be announced by the Premier Soccer League at a later stage.

The full draw:

Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Zuma drops latest appeals, set to face long-delayed arms deal corruption trial in 2027
News R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)
Courts ‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women
News Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle
News ‘Culture of waste’ costs Mpumalanga R6.7bn in three years, report shows

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News