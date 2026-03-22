Ouaddou sends message to Pirates ‘boo boys’ after Galaxy win

"There's nobody in my team that comes into the pitch with an intention to lose or draw ,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has sent out a message to the ‘boo boys’ following his team’s resounding 6-0 win over a 10-man TS Galaxy outfit at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



A hat-trick from Relebohile Mofokeng, a goal each from Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele as well as an own goal from Mlungisi Mbunjana earned Pirates a convincing win over Galaxy.



READ MORE: Mofokeng stars for Pirates as they rout Galaxy to reclaim top spot

The convincing victory saw Buccaneers surge to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with 51 points, one above Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand.

Ouaddou hails ‘true’ supporters

Speaking after the game, Ouaddou called out on the club’s ‘boo boys’ telling them that nobody in his team comes into the pitch with an intention to lose or draw a match.



“I think it’s more than a reaction, it’s a fantastic game for us. This result is a very good answer to people who had doubts about the commitment of the players. There’s nobody in my team that comes into the pitch with an intention to lose or draw ,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.



“I think some people need to understand that all people, the players are sweating in the shirt and it’s simple we scored six goals today because we had fantastic support from the true fans, Every time we come here in this city (Nelspruit) we have fantastic support.

“Every time we go to Durban, we have fantastic support and the players feel that support. Unfortunately, when you start to miss, people boo the players. It’s not the true supporters and you can see that when people support very well, the players give everything.



“So, congratulations to the boys today. We send the strong message that we are not tired and we are going to fight until the last second like I said,” he added.