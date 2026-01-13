Chicago Fire beat Chiefs, Sundowns to Dithejane signature

'We’re adding one of South Africa’s best young, attacking players to our team,' said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

Chicago Fire on Tuesday confirmed the signing of 21 year-old winger Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy.

“In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young, attacking players to our team,” said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter in a club statement.

‘Dynamic energy’

“His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come.”

According to the club, Dithejane “will occupy occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through the 2029-30 season with a Club option for the 2030-31 season.”

Mamelodi Sundowns were this week reported by SABC Sport to have a bid for Dithejane turned down by Galaxy. Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi, meanwhile, told SABC radio that Chiefs had also been in contact with the player.

Chiefs’ academy product

In the end, however, the Major League Soccer side have signed another South Africa, to follow on from their capture of former Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Dithejane did come through the Amakhosi academy before signing for TS Galaxy in 2023.

This season, he has four goals and four assists in 12 Premiership games, including a hat-trick against Chippa United on August 19.