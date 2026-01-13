Galaxy reject Sundowns offer for Kaizer Chiefs target – report

The 21-year-old has scored four goals and made four assists in 12 league matches this season.

According to reports, Mamelodi Sundowns are ‘ready’ to battle Kaizer Chiefs and other sides in the race to sign TS Galaxy attacker Puso Dithejane.



Dithejane has enjoyed a standout season with The Rockets and has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Betway Premiership.



ALSO READ: Kodisang loan spell ends early as AVS confirm departure



The 21-year-old has scored four goals and made four assists in 12 league matches this season.



His brilliant displays for Galaxy have not gone unnoticed as his former club Chiefs [Dithejane played for the Chiefs reserves before he was released for reportedly refusing to be a ballboy] were said to be at the front of the queue for his signature. Galaxy president Tim Sukazi also confirmed to Ikwekwezi FM that Amakhosi were indeed interested in signing their former player back.

Sundowns offer too low

However, Sundowns are said to have already tabled an offer for Dithejane, which, according to SABC Sport, was rejected by Galaxy.



“It is understood Sukazi is unwilling to part with Dithejane on the cheap, particularly given the club’s current inability to recruit a replacement amid a FIFA-imposed player registration ban, which the chairman confirmed to the public broadcaster late last month.



“Sources suggest this restriction has played a significant role in the club’s reluctance to entertain offers below their valuation, with Dithejane viewed internally as their most valuable asset at this stage of the season.



“Information gathered by SABC Sport also indicates that the bid tabled by Sundowns fell well short of Galaxy’s expectations – and this comes after reports from South America suggested Sundowns forked out in the region of R57-million to secure León from Independiente Medellín.

“That figure has sharpened Galaxy’s resolve, with the club unconvinced by an offer that was considerably lower for a proven local performer,” reported the public broadcaster.



It remains to be seen if the Tshwane giants will table another offer for the 21-year-old attacker or if Amakhosi will beat them to his signature.



Sundowns have already done some business with Galaxy this transfer window with Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane finally completing his long-anticipated move to Chloorkop.



READ MORE: Ndamane completes long-awaited move to Sundowns



Ironically, Ndamane is also a product of the Chefs development academy.