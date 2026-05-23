Ouaddou a ‘happy man’ after delivering league title for Pirates

"I think it's a great, big moment for the Orlando community, for the fans," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has expressed delight after ending the club’s 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title.



This after the Buccaneers beat ORBIT College 2-0 in a match played at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to leapfrog defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the top and win the league title.



The result also saw the Mswenko Boys making an immediate return to the Motsepe Foundation Championship having won promotion to the elite league at the end of the 2024/25 season.



“I think it’s a great, big moment for the Orlando community, for the fans. I think they have been waiting for a long time, 14 years is a lot,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game in Mbombela.



“We have to give credit to our boys today, they fought to make them happy so I have a thought for all the lovers of Pirates in all South Africa. They have been fantastic all season, supporting us, it was not an easy season.



“Credit has to be given to the players, the club and for me I’m a happy man. I’m a happy man today to bring joy to millions of people here, they deserved it,” added Ouaddou.



“I was saying to the people at the beginning of the season, just be patient. People will say that we dropped points, but many teams dropped points and you can see that this point that we dropped was not a dropped point, it was a good point and today you can see the title and I’m happy for the Orlando community,” concluded the Moroccan.