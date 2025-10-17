SAFA announce adidas as new technical sponsor

Fans and players can look forward to the iconic Three Stripes gracing the kits for all South Africa football teams as of March 2026.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and adidas have announced a landmark three-year partnership that will see the global sports brand become the official technical sponsor of South Africa’s national football teams.



adidas replaces Le Coq Sportif as the technical sponsor for the national teams. Le Coq’s deal is set to expire in December and Bafana Bafana will wear the Le Coq kit for the last time when they play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.



This new deal sees adidas return as SAFA’s technical team. adidas were the sponsors of Bafana Bafana for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said: “This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a return to shared values of pride, resilience, and performance. adidas has long been part of our football story, and together we’ll inspire South Africans everywhere to believe that they’ve got what it takes. This return also marks the strengthening of our standing among the global football nations community as we compete at FIFA and CAF tournaments regularly and being supported by a brand that invests in innovation, performance and style to meet the needs of a modern sports organisation like us.”

Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design, adidas Football added: “Football has the power to change lives whilst uniting and inspiring. adidas has a proud and rich football heritage, pioneering products for the best teams and athletes around the world. We’re proud to again stand alongside Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other SAFA teams as they represent the spirit of South Africa on the international stage.”



Fans and players can look forward to the iconic Three Stripes gracing the kits for all South Africa football teams as of 24 March 2026, with an offer that will cover match wear, training and pre-match apparel, travel ranges and a comprehensive fan collection.