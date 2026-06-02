Broos brushes off visa drama as Bafana eyes Mexico test

"The past days have been a little bit stressful with all the problems we had," he said.

As the countdown to Bafana Bafana’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico edges closer, coach Hugo Broos remains satisfied with his side’s preparations despite travel disruptions caused by visa issues.

Bafana’s departure to Mexico was delayed by a day before the squad eventually left South Africa on Monday afternoon.

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The team will set up camp in Pachuca ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash against the hosts on June 11 at Mexico City Stadium.

‘Those problems are behind us’

Despite travelling to North America without assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, who had still not received his visa when the team departed from OR Tambo International Airport, Broos remained upbeat about the challenge ahead.

“The past days have been a little bit stressful with all the problems we had but again, those problems are behind us and now we’re focused on what’s coming,” he said.

Before turning their attention to El Tri, as Mexico are affectionately known, Bafana first have a warm-up fixture against Jamaica on Friday.

The Belgian tactician welcomed the quality of opposition as his side fine-tunes preparations for the tournament opener. Jamaica missed out of world cup qualification after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoff round

“That is something we needed, and we played last week against Nicaragua but the time between that game and the first game against Mexico was too long,” Broos added.

“So, I’m happy with Jamaica because they are 71st on the rankings so they will be a good opponent, and they will be the last test before the opening game.

“I have something in my head, and I will see if we can use it in the first game against Mexico. Jamaica 71st on the rankings so that means they are a little bit lower than us so it will be a good opponent.”

Broos also confirmed that star defender Aubrey Modiba will miss the international friendly against Jamaica as a precaution.

Modiba suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final while turning out for Mamelodi Sundowns against AS FAR last month.

“I think Aubrey is very close to training with the group if everything goes well with him,” Broos concluded.

“I expect him maybe not for the game against Jamaica. We will not take any risks with him but I’m sure that he will be there for the opening game.”

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Following the encounter against Mexico, Bafana will face the Czech Republic in Atlanta on June 18 before returning to Mexico to conclude their Group A campaign against South Korea in Guadalupe.