Jordaan reveals Mosimane’s key Bafana target

"These are the main areas of focus, and this is where we want Bafana to be," he said.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has already set the mandate for returning Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, who was officially unveiled to the media on Tuesday morning.



Mosimane takes over from Hugo Broos, who vacated his position last month after leading Bafana at the recent FIFA World Cup.

Addressing the media at SAFA House, Jordaan made it clear that qualifying for the next World Cup is a major objective for the football association, particularly after South Africa’s return to the global showpiece following a 16-year absence.

The 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain. It will be the first time the tournament returns to the African continent since South Africa hosted it in 2010.

“2030 is a major objective for SAFA. It’s the Word Cup which will be held in Portugal, Spain and Morocco which will be the second time that the World Cup will be on the African continent,” the veteran administrator said while Mosimane sat next to him, listening attentively.

“It will be a huge honour for us as the previous hosts to participate in Africa’s second World Cup. These are the main areas of focus, and this is where we want Bafana to be.

“You then have the COSAFA Cup which in our view is an opportunity for the next level of players to graduate into the next level of competition, and these are matters that we leave to the coach and he will sort out the players.”

For now, Mosimane’s first task will be to prepare Bafana for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea later this month. Jordaan also highlighted other competitions where Mosimane is expected to perform well amid heightened expectations during his second tenure, having previously led Bafana between 2010 and 2012.

“There are three major competitions that Bafana will face, one is the Africa Cup of Nations and two, CAF will introduce a new competition called the African Nations League,” he concluded.

“The old CHAN tournament will now be scrapped, there will be a competition called African Nations League. It’s a major competition and it will run over two years and we hope to make a bid to host the final of the Nations League.”

Mosimane is expected to announce his preliminary squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers in the next couple of days.